Azigiza, whose real name is Victor Kpapko Addo, has, on several occasions, praised his wife for being a strong pillar behind his career and pastoral work.

In a 2018 interview with Showbiz, he disclosed that, “my wife encouraged me to write this book and I typed every word myself because I wanted to be the one telling my own story. I kept it real and I shared stories that I have never shared.”

He described his wife as an amazing woman.

“My wife is amazing and I am lucky to have her. When we were dating, I had nothing but she stuck by me and encouraged me and today here we are.”

To mark their 18 years of sticking together, he shared a beautiful portrait with his wife on his Instagram page with the caption: “Thank God for 18 years of marriage and still counting.”

He then shared second photo of his adorable family with the caption: “As For Me & My House We Will Serve The Lord!”

In the 90s, Azigiza Jnr was known among the hottest entertainers in the showbiz industry.

He was on top of his game as a DJ (he played at big nightclubs in Accra like Miracle Mirage, the Golden Egg and Glenns) and a radio presenter on Joy FM where he hosted programmes like Joy Beach Jam as well as Guinness Music for Your Dancing Feet on GTV, Video Vibes and the Azigiza Show.

In 1993, he was crowned the Best DJ on the continent.

He was also a successful singer with hit songs like “Me Do Wo Abena”, “Kponkpa” and “Wo Y3 Bia” which featured Tic Tac.