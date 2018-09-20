Rev. Eastwood Anaba lauds Stonebwoy

news

Senior Pastor of Fountain Gate Chapel, Rev Eastwood Anaba lauds dancehall artiste Livingstone Etse Satekla, better know as Stonebwoy in a recent sermon in his church.

According to the pastor, the multi-award winning artiste is an “intelligent man and sounds like a professor of a university”.

In a video that has gone viral, Eastwood Anaba is heard saying that listening to Stonebwoy is thought-provoking as he is always compelled him to a professor.

READ MORE: Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange for a trip to Dubai

“Who knows Stonebwoy. I listen to him. I even called my daughter and asked her to get me his number so I can call him. I want to tell him that he is an intelligent person,"he said.

“I listened to the man and it was almost as if I was listening to a professor from the university. So I asked myself, are there really this kind of intelligent and blessed people in this country? People that are gifted with such intelligence from God?”, he quizzed the congregation.

Stonebwoy is the president for BhimNation and has recently released ‘Top Skanka’ and ‘Mane me’.