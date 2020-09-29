The affluent Ghanaian pastor over the weekend held series of extravagant events to mark the naming ceremony of the newborn babies his wife delivered about five months ago. The triplets have been named Jesse, Jeremie and Jeremiah.

After all the extravagant ceremony and star-studded dinner at a plush hotel in Accra over the weekend, Ciara Antwi, the wife of the founder of the Anointed Palace Chapel, shared first photos of their triplets with a message to her followers

"When you ask for a blessing and God triples it for you. My life is indeed a testimony he has blessed me and my family. Today, I pray for every woman who needs a testimony in her life. May God use my story to bless you May the good lord change your story in Jesus name," she wrote.

See her post below.