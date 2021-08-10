‘Rev Obofour doesn’t deserve to be a Ga chief’ - Afia Schwarzenegger

According to the Bortianor traditional community, the decision to enstool Obofour as a chief is to appreciate his philanthropic activities and significant impact on the community.

The enstooling ceremony happened within two days for the traditional rites to be performed. On day one, Rev Obofour was picked up on Saturday evening by men from the Bortianor traditional council, and on Sunday, he was out doored at a mini-festival.

Even though his followers and church members are excited about his new title, Afia Schwarzenegger claims he doesn’t deserve it. She said it's because he can’t speak the native language of the community he Lords over.

According to the controversial socialite and actress, she loves Rev Obofour with her ‘soul’ but his inability to speak the Ga language will create a problem.

She said she wishes Ga people will treat their royalty with some decorum.

“Does he speak Ga? Ghanaians are jokers, especially my people. I love Rev [Obofour] with my soul, but when your chief can't speak your language, there's a problem. I wish my Ga people will take royalty serious, but who am I?” she said in an Instagram comment Monday.

Pulse Ghana

It’s unclear why Afia Schwarzenegger isn’t happy about Rev Obofour’s new achievement despite turning up at the naming ceremony of the preacher’s triplets, however, Ayisha Modi’s recent revelation could give us a clue.

When Ayisha Modi and Afia Schwarzenegger clashed last month, the former dropped a new bombshell about the latter’s ‘begging’ behaviour.

According to Ayisha, Afia Schwarzenegger attempted to use her to access funds from Rev Obofour to invest in her pure water business, but she refused to help her.

Her reason for not convincing Rev Obofour to support Afia Schwarzenegger? She is not a fool.

“There's a devilish spiritual force being the water business,” she said in a now-deleted live video she posted on her Facebook page.