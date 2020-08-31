The car gift from the affluent man of God is to appreciate his wife, Ciara Antwi, popularly known as Bofowaa, for being his wife for a decade as they mark their 10th wedding anniversary.

Obofour and Ciara got married in a simple wedding ceremony on August 29, 2010. In celebration, she shared some throwback photos from their wedding on social media and wrote "10 years by this time, what were we even doing ?? Am sure we were at the reception of our wedding! My love, I can’t wait for us to live eternally. I love you, my babe ... Still in the Anniversary mood !! Help us thank God o".

READ ALSO: Nadia Buari turns model for her rarely seen 'photographer' daughter in adorable video

Aisha Modi, popularly known on social media as 'She Loves Stonebwoy' who is a friend to Obofowaa visited her at home and out of shock and excitement of seeing her gift, she filmed it and shared it on social media. Watch the video below for more.