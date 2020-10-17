The celebrity power-couple, according to reports, have been enstooled as Abuafuohene (Development Chief) and Abuafuohemaa (Development Queen Mother) and will see to the development of the capital of Ahafo Ano North Municipal in the Ashanti Region.

After the ceremony, the founder and the General Overseer of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) pledged to build an estate at the area.

According to reports, he was offered a vast land which would be used for his estate project.

“I always say, many people draw conclusions from what they see from the surface. They do not consider the works that have gone behind,” he said at the ceremony. “I thank the dignitaries and the chiefs for this opportunity. The biggest thanks go to the almighty God and secondly, my wife.”

“I promise to build an estate on the land you offered me as part of my enstoolment,” he concluded.

Watch Rev Obofour speak after his enstoolment below.