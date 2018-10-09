Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Rev. Obofuor meets 'Maame Water'


Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with 'Maame Water'

According to him, God led his spirit into a deep ocean last Sunday to see 'Maame Water' during their meeting.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Founder and Head Pastor of the Anointed Palace Chapel, Rev. Obofuor said that he was taken into the ocean by the 'Holy Spirit' to meet 'Maame Water'.

According to him, God led his spirit into a deep ocean last Sunday to see 'Maame water' during their meeting.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, Rev. Obofuor is heard delivering a sermon at his church stating that;

"God led my spirit to one of 'maame water's' meeting deep in the ocean, it was last Sunday evening, the number of people who attended the meeting was enormous and no church has ever seen that much crowd."

READ MORE: Stonebwoy hasn’t paid me for ‘Mane Me’ beat – Producer

He added that "no one would really comprehend what 'maame water' says except those who live and work with her, because she sounds like a sea wave."

Although he revealed some really dark and deep secrets about the 'maame water kingdom',he advised that people should  practised a morally upright living.

Watch video below:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Watch Pastor Chris kill the “shaku” dance at his daughter wedding Video Watch Pastor Chris kill the “shaku” dance at his daughter wedding
Fella Makafui: Actress breaks silence on alleged cheating with Medikal Fella Makafui Actress breaks silence on alleged cheating with Medikal
Table Manners: Learn how to use cutlery – Instagram users troll Moesha Buduong Table Manners Learn how to use cutlery – Instagram users troll Moesha Buduong
Hot Video: Watch Sista Afia 'grind' Gasmilla to heaven and back Hot Video Watch Sista Afia 'grind' Gasmilla to heaven and back
WorkAndPay: Stonebwoy hasn’t paid me for ‘Mane Me’ beat – Producer WorkAndPay Stonebwoy hasn’t paid me for ‘Mane Me’ beat – Producer
Video: I will not pay a Ghanaian video director to shoot my music - Shatta Wale Video I will not pay a Ghanaian video director to shoot my music - Shatta Wale

Recommended Videos

Local News: Prince David Osei praises John Mahama for KIA Terminal 3 Local News Prince David Osei praises John Mahama for KIA Terminal 3
Celebrity News: Ghanaian-US star Junior US hangs out with Meek Mill Celebrity News Ghanaian-US star Junior US hangs out with Meek Mill
Rev. Obofuor: Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with 'Maame Water' Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with 'Maame Water'



Top Articles

1 Wow Ofori Amponsah's church now operating as a beer barbullet
2 Remarried! Chris Attoh marries again, check out the beautiful photosbullet
3 After Marriage Chris Attoh pens emotional message after marriagebullet
4 Shame Mzbel opens a can of worms as she replies Counsellor Lutterodtbullet
5 Married! Check out PHOTOS from the white wedding of Pastor...bullet
6 Social media Here's how Ghanaians reacted to Chris Attoh's...bullet
7 Baptism of Fire Wendy Shay trolled on Twitter after indecent...bullet
8 Video Juliet Ibrahim and sisters joins the Kupe dance...bullet
9 Video Patapaa pauses performance; picks up money thrown...bullet
10 Oh Why! Sarkodie and Stonebwoy should quit music –...bullet

Related Articles

Captain Planet Flaunting your money shows you are poor – Rapper
Oh Why! Sarkodie and Stonebwoy should quit music – Shatta Wale
Mwuah! 8 Ghanaian celebrity wedding kisses that got us in our feels
Video Juliet Ibrahim and sisters joins the Kupe dance challenge
Raging Battle Stop hating on me, Rosemond Brown to Archipalago on Togo sneakers post
Social media Here's how Ghanaians reacted to Chris Attoh's second marriage
Strategy Pastors are smart marketers by selling “hope” to church members - KSM
Murder Trial Kwaw Kese unhappy with Bull Dog’s release over Fennec Okyere’s death
Gratitude Acknowledge those who helped you to stardom – DJ Switch advised
Holy Kwaw Kese reveals why he doesn't go to church

Top Videos

1 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
2 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
3 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
4 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new babybullet
5 Video Captain Planet is enjoying the body of an old woman -...bullet
6 Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not her...bullet
7 Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange for...bullet
8 Video Zylofon boss shows how to blow cash on wife's birthdaybullet
9 Video I will not pay any Ghanaian video director to...bullet
10 EBONYbullet

Celebrities

Holy Kwaw Kese reveals why he doesn't go to church
Gratitude Acknowledge those who helped you to stardom – DJ Switch advised
Kwaw Kese and his deceased manager, Fennec Okyere
Murder Trial Kwaw Kese unhappy with Bull Dog’s release over Fennec Okyere’s death
Strategy Pastors are smart marketers by selling “hope” to church members - KSM
X
Advertisement