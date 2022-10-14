REX nominated for “Best Video Director” ahead of AFRIMMA ‘22

Again, like in 2019, he is the only Ghanaian in contention for an international award, making it to AFRIMMA’s 8-man shortlist for the coveted ‘’Best Video Director’’ award this year.

Reaching out to REX on the phone, he shared: “It’s always great news to be part of something international and I’m thrilled!

Representing the motherland has always been my dream because it’s the source of all my creativity”. He added, “Ghana deserves to take her place in the international scene, and I feel blessed to be a part of this revolution alongside my fellow creatives’’.

When asked about his hopes of bringing the award home, REX laughed, answering: “I believe in the quality of my works and I know the fans do too, so I’m counting on them to do their magic and vote in their numbers.

REX will go against the likes of Anurin Nwunembom (Cameroon), Enos Olik (Kenya), TG Omori (Nigeria), Sasha Vybz (Uganda), Hanscana (Tanzania), Patrick Elis (Nigeria), and Dammy Twitch (Nigeria) in the few weeks building up to the award show.