According to him, polygamy is part of the Ghanaian culture, adding that his own father had three wives.

Speaking to Accra-based Class FM, Rex Omar said, although he supports polygamy, he himself is a one-wife man.

“Yes, I do,” he answered when host Natalia Andoh asked whether he believes in polygamy.

Rex Omar

“I don’t have a problem with anybody who is involved in polygamy. It is our culture, my father had three wives.”

The ‘Abiba’ hit maker was, however, quick to point out that, personally, he cannot handle two women.

“I’m not capable to handle two women because even one is not easy,” the veteran Highlife singer added.

Rex Omar is currently the Chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO).