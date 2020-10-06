The High Life singer has described Rex Omar, who is currently the president of GHAMRO as the worst president outfit has ever had. She goes on to ask the "Abiba' singer about what basis he stands on to criticize Nana Addo.

During an interview on Accra 100.5 FM, Akosua is reported by ghanaweb.com to have said that “Rex Omar is always trying to discredit Akufo-Addo, but what has he (Rex Omar) done for musicians as the Chairman of GHAMRO."

She continued that “When Carlos was in charge, you (Rex Omar) were on social media platforms criticizing, and so, we thought given the chance, you will do better. Rather the situation is gone from bad to worse.”

Rex Omar

Hitting hard at Rex who is also the spokesperson for the National Democratic Congress on Creative Arts, she emphasized that “as for Rex, I will say it again and again that among all of them, Rex is the worst GHAMRO chairman ever.”