Richie discloses the reason MzVee left Lynx Entertainment

Riche revealed this in an interview with Caleb Nii Boye on 3FM’s “Showbiz 927.”

“MzVee’s case was a very personal thing. She’s said it several times, I mean. The depression that she was going through really affected a lot of things. So I didn’t let MzVee go. One thing is, MzVee stopped music. Do you get me?” he said.

“She left because of the health issues that she was going through. We tried to help her with the health issues but she wanted to deal with it on her own. Then she built a new team and started again,” he said.

Richie also indicated that he feels very fulfilled that MzVee has excelled with her music even after the hiatus.

In 2019, MzVee announced that she had ended her 8-year relationship with Lynx Entertainment.

“Lynx Entertainment will always be a strong pillar in my career and so it comes as no easy task to have to announce my departure from the label. Both parties have amicably consented with continuous support for each other to part ways moving forward,” she posted on her IG page.

“These 8 years with Lynx Entertainment has been absolutely delightful and a blessing and I am glad we still hold our relationship regardless of our decision to part ways. am eternally grateful. In this regard kindly note that all bookings and business enquiries should be thus communicated through my official channels, i.e. my official business email the new management number and my social media handles,” she added.

She later opened up on going through depression at a point in time. She said it was one of the reasons she took a break from music.

Since then, she has been producing her own songs including ‘Sherif’, ‘Hallelujah’, and ‘Coming Home’ ft. Tiwa Savage.

She recently released her 10:30 album which is her 5th studio project.