Richie Mensah confirms Kuami Eugene’s deal with Empire

This comes a few weeks after the highlife artist Kuami Eugene announced his new deal with the American music record label, Empire record. His announcement got a lot of people talking.

Despite the rumor speculated about the exit of Kuami Eugene from Lynx Entertainment, the CEO of Lynx Entertainment, Richie Mensah has released a press release announcing the partnership between Lynx Entertainment and Empire.

According to the press release the “strategic partnership agreement” will see the 2020 Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year expand his horizons as he takes on the world with his music.”

According to the statement, Kuami Eugene’s first song he will be releasing under Empire is a song titled “Single”.

The statement confirmed Kuami Eugene’s deal with Empire but flaws rumors that the multiple award-winning singer had exited Lynx Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Kuami Eugene has released his new song titled ‘Single’.

EMPIRE Distribution, Records and Publishing Inc is an American distribution company and record label founded by Ghazi Shami with offices in New York City, London, Nashville, and Atlanta.

Read the statement below.

Lynx Entertainment, Kuami Eugene & EMPIRE Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement

Lynx Entertainment is delighted to announce that it has inked a deal with EMPIRE to work on the project of one of Ghana's most commercially successful acts, Kuami Eugene.

This new strategic partnership will see the 2020 Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year expand his horizons as he takes on the world with his music. Since 2021, Lynx Entertainment has been working closely with EMPIRE: a leading and innovative global label, distributor, and publisher in maximizing opportunities and value for its artists.

Kuami Eugene's deal emphasizes the Ghana-based label's trailblazing role in the African music industry since 2007. This pathbreaking alliance will aim at projecting the career of the talented and hardworking singer & songwriter on the international market.

The coming weeks will see the BMI award-winner, Kuami Eugene, add up to his genre-bending repertoire beginning with the release of his highly anticipated song titled 'Single'.