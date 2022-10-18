RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Richie Mensah speaks on Kuami Eugene's Lynx exit report; says it's a 'rumour'

Selorm Tali

Lynx Boss, Richie Mensah has responded to claims that Kuami Eugene is planning to leave his record label.

Richie Mensah
Richie Mensah

Kuami Eugene stirred reports about his intentions to leave his record label Lynx Entertainment after he shared a cryptic tweet. “I try saa say I go stay, buh chaley I for leff. Suro Nipa”.

Read Also

The label head has disclosed that he heard the rumour but not willing to comment on it. "I think sometimes the media shouldn’t give attention to every story. That’s why I don’t say anything because what you do is you are now fanning unnecessary fires," he said.

KiDi, Richie Mensah and Kuami Eugene
KiDi, Richie Mensah and Kuami Eugene KiDi, Richie Mensah and Kuami Eugene Pulse Ghana

"Because whatever I’m saying right now is going to be written about. A story which isn’t even relevant is going to be continued.

So now, instead of the headlines being about how Kuami Eugene and KiDi are doing in Europe, right now. It’s going to be about what Richie said about what A-Plus said, about what he heard from someone somewhere” he concluded.

It still remains unclear what Kuami Eugene's post means, however, it would be recalled that, a few months ago, popular political activist, A Plus on United Showbiz on UTV disclosed that the award-winning singer wants to exit Lynx Entertainment.

The allegation made by A Plus was later debunked by outspoken Ghanaian radio personality, DJ Slim, stating that the ‘Angela’ hit-maker has no intentions of parting ways with the record label owned by ace music producer, Richie Mensah.

Kuami Eugene joined Lynx Entertainment after his participation in the Season 5 of the 2016 MTN Hitmaker reality competition where he placed the 2nd runner-up in the competition.

He has since produced a lot of hit songs under the record label, played shows in and outside the country, and even won the Artiste of the Year award at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

James Brown: Sextape of popular crossdresser in bed with unknown lady leaks

'I am depressed' - James Brown speaks after his alleged sex tape with lady leaks

Sonnie Badu

I get upset when people with no light, small credit disrespect me - Sonnie Badu

Efia Odo, tom D'Frick and Hajia Bintu

Confusion as Tom D'Frick chooses Efia Odo over Hajia Bintu

Kidi and H.E. Anne Sophie

Tough times only make you tougher – Anne Sophie consoles KiDi after he broke down on Twitter