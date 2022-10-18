Richie Mensah speaks on Kuami Eugene's Lynx exit report; says it's a 'rumour'

The label head has disclosed that he heard the rumour but not willing to comment on it. "I think sometimes the media shouldn’t give attention to every story. That’s why I don’t say anything because what you do is you are now fanning unnecessary fires," he said.

KiDi, Richie Mensah and Kuami Eugene Pulse Ghana

"Because whatever I’m saying right now is going to be written about. A story which isn’t even relevant is going to be continued.

“So now, instead of the headlines being about how Kuami Eugene and KiDi are doing in Europe, right now. It’s going to be about what Richie said about what A-Plus said, about what he heard from someone somewhere” he concluded.

It still remains unclear what Kuami Eugene's post means, however, it would be recalled that, a few months ago, popular political activist, A Plus on United Showbiz on UTV disclosed that the award-winning singer wants to exit Lynx Entertainment.

The allegation made by A Plus was later debunked by outspoken Ghanaian radio personality, DJ Slim, stating that the ‘Angela’ hit-maker has no intentions of parting ways with the record label owned by ace music producer, Richie Mensah.

Kuami Eugene joined Lynx Entertainment after his participation in the Season 5 of the 2016 MTN Hitmaker reality competition where he placed the 2nd runner-up in the competition.