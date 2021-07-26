Richmond Amofa-Sarpong: Fella Makafui’s manager wins top national award

Richmond Amofa Sarpong, through the establishment of his awards scheme has helped discovered many outstanding Ghanaian personalities. He is a Law Student and a Television Presenter on Youth Empowerment Television Show which airs Monday to Thursday on Pan African Television in Ghana.

He is the manager of Hardworking Actress and Philanthropist Fella Makafui. He is a Youth Advocate, Talent Management Consult, Youth Coach and a Marketing Expert. He also lectures Media Law at Synergies Institute Ghana.

He was appointed the United Nations Youth Ghana’s Public Relations Officer in 2019. His works has been recognized and this has led him to receive many honours and distinctions such as “Youth Empowerment Icon of the Year” at the African Youth Empowerment Awards 2015, “Best Golden Entrepreneur at the West Africa Golden Entrepreneur Awards 2016, “Outstanding Youth Entrepreneur” At the Ghana Rising Entrepreneurs Award 2017, “Exclusive Male Entrepreneur” Of the Year at The Africa Entrepreneur & Leadership Awards 2018, “Youth Achiever Award” From Ghana Youth Television, The 21st Century Business Entrepreneur Award at The Africa Business Leadership Honours 2019 In Dubai and The Youth In Community Spirit Award 2018 at The State House, Accra.

Pulse Ghana

Richmond Amofa - Sarpong popularly known as Richie, kicked off his business career in Marketing. He is immensely experienced in BTL Marketing and Event Management. He is currently studying Law and has great passion for Politics. Richmond Amofa Sarpong has held strongly that Young people must have their voices heard at all times. Having young people as passive participants in the conversations about the future of Africa is has been one of his greatest achievements through has Television show, The Youth Empowerment Tv Show. He has always believed that the Youth must get active and create the future the way they want it.

He is the CEO of CrossMark Marketing, a company experienced in Advertising, BTL Marketing & Event Management. He is the PRO for the UNITED NATIONS YOUTH GHANA. He is the founder of Ghana’s Biggest Student’ Initiative called the Universal Merchant Bank Ghana Tertiary Awards. He is also the host of Africa’s First Youth Empowerment Television Show, “The Youth Empowerment TV Show” which airs on Pan African Television (Mondays to Thursdays, 1pm - 2pm).

He has won numerous awards in Ghana and Africa as a whole. He was awarded the “Exclusive Male Entrepreneur” of the Year at The Africa Entrepreneur & Leadership Awards 2018, “Outstanding Youth Entrepreneur” at The Ghana Rising Entrepreneurs Award 2017, “Youth Achiever Award from Ghana Youth Television and the 21st Century Business Entrepreneur Award at The Africa Business Leadership Honors 2019 In Dubai.

Pulse Ghana

He is also currently lecturing Media Law at Synergies Institute Ghana. Richmond Amofa - Sarpong is the Editor-In -Chief of Ghananewsmail He has spoken as a Guest Speaker at many events across Ghana and Africa.