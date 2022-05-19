Rihanna has given birth and details drop online

However, for about ten days now, Rihanna has not been seen in public and according to reports, it is because she has delivered a baby.

Pulse Live Kenya

According to TMZ, the 34-year-old singer welcomed her child on the 13th of May 2022 but has remained silent about it. "sources with direct knowledge tell us he was born on May 13 in Los Angeles " the website said.

The celebrity news channel also disclosed that Rihanna has given birth to a boy. However, the name of the child is yet to be known. Rihanna on the hand is yet to comment publicly about her delivery reports.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Pulse Ghana

The newborn baby becomes the first child between Rihanna and her rapper boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. In May 2021, the 'Praise The Lord' rapper confirmed he is dating the Fenty boss during an exclusive interview with GQ Magazine.

According to GQ reporter, Samuel Hine, who interviewed the rapper for the magazine's June/July cover, soon as he brought Rihanna up, in his conversation with A$ap Rocky, he 'started beaming like a teenager whose crush just accepted his prom invite' and said "the love of my life,” calling her “my lady".

A$AP Rocky GQ Cover June/July-2021 Pulse Ghana

Asked what What's it like to be in a relationship, the 'Praise The Lord' rapper said “so much better,” and emphasized that “so much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones".