Rita Dominic is heartbroken as you read this. And this is as a result of the reports of the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl, Ochanya Ogbaje, to death.

'The Meeting' actress expressed her sadness over the alleged rape incidence that has since caught the attention and sympathy of the Nigerian populace.

In an Instagram post, the AMVCA winner said 'callous doesn’t even begin to describe this dastardly act.'

ALSO READ: 13-year-old girll dies after being allegedly raped by father son

The '76' star further said that it is sad that the system failed the late Ochanya Ogbaje and hopes the culprit will be brought to book.

"This is heartbreaking.. callous doesn’t even begin to describe this dastardly act! We failed you dear young one.. the system failed you and I pray that justice is meted out to the perpetrators! Rest In Peace beautiful one, Rest with angels.."

