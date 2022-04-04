This is their first major public appearance in the public.
Rocky Dawuni and gorgeous daughter grace Grammy red carpet
Ghanaian reggae artiste, Rocky Dawuni, and his beautiful daughter, Safiyah Dawuni, were spotted on the red carpet of the just ended 64th Annual Grammy Awards.
As a result of this, some social media users conjectured that Safiyah was a young lover of the music star.
Among other artistes who were seen taking pictures with Rocky Dawuni on the red carpet included reggae icons such as: Morgan Heritage, Shaggy and SOJA, who won the 2022 Grammy Best Reggae Album winners.
The albums which were nominated included:
"Beauty in the Silence" − SOJA − Winner.
"Pamoja" − Etana.
"Positive Vibration" − Gramps Morgan.
"Live N Livin" − Sean Paul.
"Royal" − Jesse Royal.
"10" − Spice.
Rocky Dawuni’s album 'Voice of Bunbon, Vol. 1' was nominated for 'Best Global Music Album', apace with Angelique Kidjo, Wizkid, Femi Kuti & Made Kuti, and Daniel Ho & Friends. Angelique Kidjo won the award.
Rocky has been nominated two times for a Grammy Award.
The famous MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas hosted the 64th Grammy Awards.
While some celebrities hit a high note in their fashion statement, others didn't get it right.
Hitting the high style notes were Lady Gaga, John Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen, Olivia Rodrigo and rapper Saweetie, as they turned heads on the red carpet in Sin City.
Gaga, 36, exuded old Hollywood glamour in a black and white one-shoulder Armani Prive number, adding a statement diamond necklace and pulled back tresses.
As earlier stated, not all of the celebs were on-trend. Some missed the mark completely.
One of the celebs who missed the fashion mark is, Justin Bieber.
Bieber in an oversized suit appeared as if he was swallowed by his outfit.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh