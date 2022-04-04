Rocky Dawuni and gorgeous daughter grace Grammy red carpet

As a result of this, some social media users conjectured that Safiyah was a young lover of the music star.

Among other artistes who were seen taking pictures with Rocky Dawuni on the red carpet included reggae icons such as: Morgan Heritage, Shaggy and SOJA, who won the 2022 Grammy Best Reggae Album winners.

The albums which were nominated included:

"Beauty in the Silence" − SOJA − Winner.

"Pamoja" − Etana.

"Positive Vibration" − Gramps Morgan.

"Live N Livin" − Sean Paul.

"Royal" − Jesse Royal.

"10" − Spice.

Rocky Dawuni’s album 'Voice of Bunbon, Vol. 1' was nominated for 'Best Global Music Album', apace with Angelique Kidjo, Wizkid, Femi Kuti & Made Kuti, and Daniel Ho & Friends. Angelique Kidjo won the award.

Rocky has been nominated two times for a Grammy Award.

The famous MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas hosted the 64th Grammy Awards.

While some celebrities hit a high note in their fashion statement, others didn't get it right.

Hitting the high style notes were Lady Gaga, John Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen, Olivia Rodrigo and rapper Saweetie, as they turned heads on the red carpet in Sin City.

Gaga, 36, exuded old Hollywood glamour in a black and white one-shoulder Armani Prive number, adding a statement diamond necklace and pulled back tresses.

As earlier stated, not all of the celebs were on-trend. Some missed the mark completely.

One of the celebs who missed the fashion mark is, Justin Bieber.