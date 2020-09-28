The album EP due for release this October is an accomplished body of work with a diverse influence of Ghanaian heritage.

This is a definitive collection that best defines the musical vision of an African renaissance.

This comes on the heels of his most recent full-length album “Beats of Zion” released in March 2019, which received tremendous acclaim around the globe and featured five incredible music videos filmed in Ghana, India, the US and beyond.

Rocky Dawuni’s move back to his home country of Ghana is evident in this latest offering he says “explores contemporary aspects of local music in a creative quest to extend its global appeal.”

He announces the title of this new EP exclusively via his Instagram page on Friday, October 3, 2020.