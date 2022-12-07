Rocky Dawuni counsels rising artistes to stay humble in order to be relevant

Speaking on Nhyira FM in Kumasi stated that most youngsters are controlled by their talent, hence, portray a lot of pride.

Pulse Ghana

"You have to know that your talent is a gift from God, so you do not have to let your ego and pride control you. Learn to be humble so that God would bless you more".

"Be hardworking all the time. When you open yourself and you also approach everything with a sense of humility, knowledge will abound for your advancement".

"You must be humble and hardworking to stay relevant and be able to achieve greatness in your career. Just keep believing it will happen" he added.

The singer also opened up about why Ghanaian event organizers won’t book him for shows despite his international fame.

According to him, he still doesn’t understand why promoters don’t book him.

“It has nothing to do with money,” Rocky Dawuni said. “Someone asked the same question, and I told them I have no control over whether or not the event organizer will book me.”

He claims that because he does not influence the event organizers’ actions, he can do nothing to encourage them to hire him to perform.

“I don’t have any power over that. But we should ask any event planner why Rocky Dawuni isn’t booked for events even though he’s been nominated for Grammys three times. “, he asked.