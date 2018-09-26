Pulse.com.gh logo
Rosemond Brown donates school bags to Suhum Anglican school


Rosemond Brown donates school bags to Suhum Anglican school

Ghanaian actress, Rosemond Brown plants smile on the faces of school-kids in Suhum.

  • Published:
Rosemond Brown play

Rosemond Brown

Ghanaian actress, Rosemond Brown has donated school bags and bags to cement to Suhum Anglican school in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Rosemond Brown extends a helping hand to School-Kids

Rosemond Brown extends a helping hand to School-Kids

 

In June 2018, the Efie Wura TV star gave out stationery to the same school and  15 Bags of Cement to aid in the completion of Runaco Junior High School building Project.

READ ALSO: Akuapim Poloo and her mother are the funniest pair on social media

 

In her speech, Rosemond Alade Brown thanked the school for giving her the chance to make the donation and also shared her life journey from a humble beginning to how she managed to draw the attention of the entire country to her talent.

READ ALSO:Efia Odo gets all romantic on Instagram with Kwaku Revelo

Rosemond Brown extends a helping hand to School-Kids

Rosemond Brown extends a helping hand to School-Kids

 

The event was graced by Father K.A Attafuah, municipal director of education in Suhum, Mrs. Esther Kwei Sowah and the teaching body of Suhum Anglican School.

Celebrities

Selly Galley's sexy birthday photo plus 8 other gorgeous ones
Hot! Selly Galley's sexy birthday photo plus 8 other gorgeous ones
Your husband can’t seem to let go off me - Princess Shyngle to Ex's girlfriend
Princess Shyngle Get worried if your man was my ex - Actress
Celebrity Birthday Benedicta Gafah throws lavish private birthday party
Oops! Shatta Wale is just a foolish Tramadol nigga – Kwaw Kese
