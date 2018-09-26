Rosemond Brown donates school bags to Suhum Anglican school

Ghanaian actress, Rosemond Brown plants smile on the faces of school-kids in Suhum.
Ghanaian actress, Rosemond Brown has donated school bags and bags to cement to Suhum Anglican school in the Eastern Region of Ghana.
In June 2018, the Efie Wura TV star gave out stationery to the same school and 15 Bags of Cement to aid in the completion of Runaco Junior High School building Project.
In her speech, Rosemond Alade Brown thanked the school for giving her the chance to make the donation and also shared her life journey from a humble beginning to how she managed to draw the attention of the entire country to her talent.
Municipal Director of Education for Suhum Mrs. Esther Kwei Sowah joins me as we both admonish students of Suhum Anglican Primary school during donation exercise with her foundation team. 25th September 2018 _ Keep up the good deeds @rosemond_brown. God bless. _ #Ronnieiseverywhere
The event was graced by Father K.A Attafuah, municipal director of education in Suhum, Mrs. Esther Kwei Sowah and the teaching body of Suhum Anglican School.