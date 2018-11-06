Rosemond Brown Wins Most Promising Actress At Ghana-Naija Awards

The actress has won the emerged the Most Promising Actress At the just ended Ghana-Naija Awards.
Rosemond Brown was full of shocked when her name was mentioned as the winner in the “Most Promising Actress” At the just ended Ghana-Naija Awards.
In her acceptance speech so stated how happy and shocked she was for getting a nomination and finally winning an award because she was just a slay queen on Instagram who loves to make laugh.
She concluded by dedicating her award to her mum. She said “I dedicate this award to my mum".