Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Rosemond Brown Wins Most Promising Actress At Ghana-Naija Awards

The actress has won the emerged the Most Promising Actress At the just ended Ghana-Naija Awards.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Ghanaian actress and social media influencer, Rosemond Brown, aka Akuapem Poloo has finally put her enemies to shame with her lastest award.

Rosemond Brown was full of shocked when her name was mentioned as the winner in the “Most Promising Actress” At the just ended Ghana-Naija Awards.

READ ALSO:Wendy shay should check herself and rebrand – Rosemond Brown

In her acceptance speech so stated how happy and shocked she was for getting a nomination and finally winning an award because she was just a slay queen on Instagram who loves to make laugh.

She concluded by dedicating her award to her mum. She said “I dedicate this award to my mum".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

My fame came too quickly - Kwesi Arthur My fame came too quickly - Kwesi Arthur
Fix potholes on Tema motorway – Stonebwoy urges Gov't Fix potholes on Tema motorway – Stonebwoy urges Gov't
Sister derby denounces her ‘AMG Babe’ title Sister derby denounces her ‘AMG Babe’ title
This group photo of Ghana's finest actresses will make your day This group photo of Ghana's finest actresses will make your day
Photos: DJ Switch meets Prince Charles Photos: DJ Switch meets Prince Charles
I still owe school fees - Kwesi Arthur I still owe school fees - Kwesi Arthur

Recommended Videos

Adane Best accuses Kuami Eugene of ‘stealing’ lines from his song Adane Best accuses Kuami Eugene of ‘stealing’ lines from his song
Stop giving the whites special treatment – Fuse ODG Stop giving the whites special treatment – Fuse ODG
Delay interviews Kwesi Arthur Delay interviews Kwesi Arthur



Top Articles

1 Moesha Buodong outshined by another endowed actress at weddingbullet
2 This video of Fella Makafui and Medikal cooking together is goldbullet
3 Social media accuses Nina Ricchie of having breast implantsbullet
4 Princess Shyngle shades Essien's wife over divorce rumoursbullet
5 In photos: 6 times Nana Ama McBrown hid her pregnancybullet
6 Photos: Captain Planet sheds tears after losing his dog Milesbullet
7 Meet Will Smith's Ghanaian look alike,Tony Prince Tometybullet
8 Counsellor Lutherodt nearly ‘lynched’ for saying it is...bullet
9 This group photo of Ghana's finest actresses will make...bullet
10 Photos: DJ Switch meets Prince Charlesbullet

Related Articles

My fame came too quickly - Kwesi Arthur
Sister derby denounces her ‘AMG Babe’ title
Fix potholes on Tema motorway – Stonebwoy urges Gov't
This group photo of Ghana's finest actresses will make your day
Photos: DJ Switch meets Prince Charles
I still owe school fees - Kwesi Arthur
Moesha Buodong outshined by another endowed actress at wedding
Juliet Ibrahim feasts with 5,000 street children (Photo)
Photos: Captain Planet sheds tears after losing his dog Miles
This video of Fella Makafui and Medikal cooking together is gold

Top Videos

1 I’ve not dated before but I am not a virgin – Kwesi Arthurbullet
2 Watch Yvonne Nelson celebrating daughter's first birthdaybullet
3 Sarkodie buys new Range Rover Voguebullet
4 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
5 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
6 Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with...bullet
7 Video Shatta Wale's brother reacts to Sarkodie's diss songbullet
8 Video I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - KiDibullet
9 Video Benedicta Gafah reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger’s...bullet
10 EBONYbullet

Celebrities

Juliet Ibrahim feasts with 5,000 street children
Juliet Ibrahim feasts with 5,000 street children (Photo)
International model, Victoria Michaels is a year older today.
International model, Victoria Michaels glows in birthday photos
I’ve not dated before but I am not a virgin – Kwesi Arthur
Obinim grabs G-Wagon and Rolls Royce Phantom
X
Advertisement