Rosemond Brown Wins Most Promising Actress At Ghana-Naija Awards

Ghanaian actress and social media influencer, Rosemond Brown, aka Akuapem Poloo has finally put her enemies to shame with her lastest award.

Rosemond Brown was full of shocked when her name was mentioned as the winner in the “Most Promising Actress” At the just ended Ghana-Naija Awards.

In her acceptance speech so stated how happy and shocked she was for getting a nomination and finally winning an award because she was just a slay queen on Instagram who loves to make laugh.

She concluded by dedicating her award to her mum. She said “I dedicate this award to my mum".