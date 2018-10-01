Rosemond Brown's 'American dream' in shatters

news

Everywhere our local champion Rosemond Brown goes, controversy lurks right around the corner. Well, this time it’s as interesting as it is cringe-worthy as the hullabaloo blossoms.

Remember when we reported a spotted video on the attention seekers Instagram page involving an old white man? Well, the man in question has come out in a video to refute claims of his involvement with the actress.

He alleges to have been approached by Akuapim Polo for a harmless video on the streets. Unfortunately, the video has been blown out of proportions and this has turned out to be a huge embarrassment to him.

READ ALSO: My waist is taking me places, Rosemond Brown shouts as she "grinds" an old white man.

He said, “I have been working over here about a year and four months on a project … and I encountered a young lady, Rosemond Brown, who asked to do a video with me … anyways I have been with the same lady since I got here … I apologise to my lady if I hurt her.”

WHAT HIS APOLOGY VIDEO HERE:

This should have been the end of the matter. But our dear Akuapim Polo would not let it rest. She has also come out with a rebuttal video in which she claims the man is being forced to apologise. She said she gave it to him, Texas-style just like he asked for so why the apology.

WATCH HER DEFEND HER STANCE HERE:

Over to you our audience. What’s your verdict after watching both videos?