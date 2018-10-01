Pulse.com.gh logo
Rosemond Brown's 'American dream' in shatters


American Visa Rosemond Brown's 'American dream' in shatters as her 'Texas' boyfriend disowns her

It seems our Akuapim Polo will not be going to America anytime soon. Her supposed boyfriend has come out in a video to rubbish claims of a relationship between them.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Rosemond Brown's "American" dreams in shatters as her "Texas" boyfriend disowns her play

Rosemond Brown and her beau

Everywhere our local champion Rosemond Brown goes, controversy lurks right around the corner. Well, this time it’s as interesting as it is cringe-worthy as the hullabaloo blossoms.

Remember when we reported a spotted video on the attention seekers Instagram page involving an old white man? Well, the man in question has come out in a video to refute claims of his involvement with the actress.

He alleges to have been approached by Akuapim Polo for a harmless video on the streets. Unfortunately, the video has been blown out of proportions and this has turned out to be a huge embarrassment to him.

READ ALSO: My waist is taking me places, Rosemond Brown shouts as she "grinds" an old white man.

He said, “I have been working over here about a year and four months on a project … and I encountered a young lady, Rosemond Brown, who asked to do a video with me … anyways I have been with the same lady since I got here … I apologise to my lady if I hurt her.”

WHAT HIS APOLOGY VIDEO HERE:

 

This should have been the end of the matter. But our dear Akuapim Polo would not let it rest. She has also come out with a rebuttal video in which she claims the man is being forced to apologise. She said she gave it to him, Texas-style just like he asked for so why the apology.

WATCH HER DEFEND HER STANCE HERE:

 

Over to you our audience. What’s your verdict after watching both videos?

