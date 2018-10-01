Rosemond Brown's 'American dream' in shatters

It seems our Akuapim Polo will not be going to America anytime soon. Her supposed boyfriend has come out in a video to rubbish claims of a relationship between them.
Remember when we reported a spotted video on the attention seekers Instagram page involving an old white man? Well, the man in question has come out in a video to refute claims of his involvement with the actress.
He alleges to have been approached by Akuapim Polo for a harmless video on the streets. Unfortunately, the video has been blown out of proportions and this has turned out to be a huge embarrassment to him.
He said, “I have been working over here about a year and four months on a project … and I encountered a young lady, Rosemond Brown, who asked to do a video with me … anyways I have been with the same lady since I got here … I apologise to my lady if I hurt her.”
WHAT HIS APOLOGY VIDEO HERE:
Animguase3 aba Ghana oooo ...hope y'all saw de viral video of Poloo and dis whiteman??? De man has come out to apologised to his wife and family dat....he is very sorry for de act dat went on dat very day with de attention seeker headmistress Rosemond he said ..he has been in Gh for 4 months nowww for a project and dis gal met him on de Saturday and begged him for a video...he never knew de girl was a village champion until he realised he is all over de place plsss lets all help dis man to beg his family wai
This should have been the end of the matter. But our dear Akuapim Polo would not let it rest. She has also come out with a rebuttal video in which she claims the man is being forced to apologise. She said she gave it to him, Texas-style just like he asked for so why the apology.
WATCH HER DEFEND HER STANCE HERE:
Over to you our audience. What’s your verdict after watching both videos?