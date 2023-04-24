'They didn't support him when he was alive' - Fans mourn Rudebwoy Ranking as he passes on

Rudebwoy who was once managed by Bullgod, has songs like ‘Jah Over Dem’, ‘No Drama’, ‘Yaro’, ‘Level Up’, ‘My Time’, among others.

The last time Rudebwoy Ranking posted on Facebook was on 31st March when he wrote "Thank God it was great and beautiful breaking the fasting in this month of Ramadan with my lovely fans;friends and family at SwaggersGh watch out for the second edition #RMBARD".

Music lovers and fans of the musician have since been sharing their tribute to the 'Level Up' singer.

"Dem no stream and support Rudebwoy Ranking as he dey but now their fake RIPs plenty pass his total streams lol" a Tweep, @the_marcoli_boy said with another adding that "Ghanaian ghetto youths have lost a big motivator, this is so sad, RIP Rudebwoy Ranking".