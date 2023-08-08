Kantanka Junior was responding to criticisms that, his cars failed to be part of the Accra to London road trip because Kantanka did not have cars of the right quality for such a trip

Safo Kantanka Junior elaborated on his strategy, mentioning that he had dispatched select models of Kantanka vehicles to both the Ghanaian presidency and the Asantehene for rigorous evaluation.

He further emphasized that these esteemed individuals who subjected the vehicles to testing found no faults and provided positive endorsements regarding the cars' sturdiness and comfort.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The cars are durable. The Kantanka automobiles are used at the presidency, they are used by high-profile personalities like the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osie TuTu II. I even gave one of my pickup vehicles to John Dumelo for a month, and none of them have had any comaplains about the car." Kantanka Junior said.