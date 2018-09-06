Pulse.com.gh logo
Salinko says Nana Addo may lose in 2020 because of free SHS


  • Published:
play

Ghanaian comic actor, Salinko says the president Nana Addo government may loose the 2020 general elections due to the free SHS policy being exercised.

According to the actor, the free SHS policy is not helping Ghanaians at all. He mentioned that there are a lot of developmental issues in the country which haven’t been solved hence, making life difficult for Ghanaians.

He made this revelation in an interview on Accra FM that, “the free SHS policy introduced by president Nana Akuffo Addo may cause his defeat in the coming 2020 election because he’s putting in all his attention, strength and resources to make it stable and for that reason he’s gradually failing Ghanaians and life is gradually becoming extremely difficult,” Salinko said.

play Salinko

 

READ MORE: Pay ‘Payola’ to DJs – Gospel musician

He went on to say that most youths are jobless, a lot of people are being laid off at works, companies are collapsing.

“A lot of the youth in the country are jobless now, jobs are collapsing here and there, companies are laying people off day in day out and most companies aren’t able to pay workers monthly,” he added.

The Kumawood actor also opined that “there are a lot of rich people in the country who can pay for their children‘s school fees and those fees will go a long way to help develop the country but that money isn’t coming all in the name of free education.”

Salinko born Davis Abraham added that he wishes the NPP will be given another four (4) years after 2020 polls but he doubts due to how things are going. He then advised the government to sit up.

