The Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament has been one of the leading voices to criminalize LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana. Accordingly, the lawmaker with some of his colleagues has submitted an anti-LGBTQ bill to parliament.
Sam George defends bill; says practice your LGBTQ+ activities in your room but... (WATCH)
Sam George has given people of the LGBTQ+ community the 'go-ahead' to practice LGBTQ+ activities in their rooms only but with a condition.
Speaking on his decision to push for such a controversial law, Sam George says it concerns him because he wouldn't want anyone to be allowed to teach his children such LGBTQ+ acts.
Speaking on The Delay Show, he said "it concerns me when he wants to go and teach my child". Detailing his position on the LGBTQ+ debate, he continued that " sit in your room and do your thing".
However, he emphasized that "if you get sick, don't go to our hospitals because when you go to our hospitals, the money that the government will use to buy beds for pregnant women to be looked after at hospitals, those beds will be given to you because your anus is torn and must be sewn".
According to Sam George, he still supports the Anti-LGBTQ bill and he is hopeful it will be passed into law. "It will be passed, I am confident it will be passed," he said. Hear more from him in the video below.
