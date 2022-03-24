RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sam George pronounces Pappy Kojo's career dead in Twitter banter over Sister Derby

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Pappy Kojo has incurred the wrath of Sam George who is facing him squarely.

Sam George, Sister Derby and Pappy Kojo
Sam George, Sister Derby and Pappy Kojo

Out of the blues, the 'Koobi' rapper who has been after Joey B and Mr Eazi decided to call out the Ningo Prapram MP over his 'long-bead' beef with Sister Derby.

Recommended articles

It is recalled that, in July 2021, Sam George and the African Mermaid singer clashed on Twitter over the anti-LGBTQ bill. The singer, who is opposed to the bill called the lawmaker “shameful” for trying to pass a bill that seeks to cause harm to queer people.

“... You are rather full of perversion. So obsessed with people’s sexual orientation. Shame on you, you backward thinker!!!,” Sister Derby wrote in one of her responses to the NDC lawmaker.

But in a swift response to the musician, Mr. Sam George took a jab, asking the “Uncle Obama '' singer to “figure out what genre of music she can succeed at '' before he will engage her in a conversation on the LGBTQ+ bill.

Sam George vs Sister Derby
Sam George vs Sister Derby Pulse Ghana

Out of nowhere, Pappy Kojo revisited the topic when he tweeted "Nah honestly I think it wasn’t cool of Sam George to come at Deborah Vanessa , when I’m sure he get sisters , I’m going to eazily channel my energy to him when I’m done fighting the superstars & I lose".

His post caught the attention of Sam George who responded by saying that "welcome to the game, over 6 months late. Damn, your processor is freaking slow. Took you this long to process?".

In a savage reply, he continued that "Guess I understand now why your musical career is long dead and buried and you're still not aware. I'm off to listen to good music made in by @manifestive. Cheers"

Sam George vs Pappy Kojo
Sam George vs Pappy Kojo Sam George vs Pappy Kojo Pulse Ghana

His tweet has since gone viral with reactions from tweeps. See the tweets below for what some have been saying so far.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Kojo Jones heads to Kumasi with long convoy of luxury cars to marry (WATCH)

Kojo Jones

My mother ruined my father’s plans for us, abandoned him - Shatta Wale (Watch)

Shatta Wale

Stephanie Benson shows her 'kitty' to husband on facetime; advises women (video)

Stephanie Benson

34-year-old man slapped by Afia Schwarzenegger weeps, speaks on viral video

Afia Schwazenegger slap victim speaks