Sam George reacts to video of Shatta Wale kissing another man

Shatta Wale after meeting him yesterday removed a necklace he was wearing, gifted to him by wearing it on his neck. After he finished, he held his head face to face and planted the kiss directly on his lips.

The two later hugged emotionally for a while inside his studio with Komoji blessing and praising his kisser. Shatta Wale's new girlfriend, Elfreda, Deportive, Latif Large and close friends of Shatta Wale were present and looked on emotionally.

The video has gotten netizens talking and Prampram Ningo MP, also famed for his strong support for the anti-LGBTQ bill, has added his voice. According to him, he doesn't understand what is going on in the video.

"E be like broda man smoke the wrong leaves. Maybe e go do snap take explain na w3i di3r, I'm not hanastand," the member of parliament tweeted.

Shatta Kumoji was arrested as a gang leader in connection to the Nima and Mamobi violent clash that happened a few weeks ago. On January 18th, violence broke out in Nima with machete-wielding men caught on camera fighting in an all-out brawl.

In a swift response, the Ghana Police Service has issued a statement. It said "Police Contained Nima Violence The Police strongly intervene in the Nima violence and brought the situation under control," the statement said.

According to the update shared on social media, Ghana Police adds that "meanwhile the suspected criminals are being pursued to face justice. Full details will be provided at an opportune time".