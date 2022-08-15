Sam George shows off wild dance moves and sings for his wife at 10th wedding anniversary

At the reception of their ceremony, the Ghanaian politician seized a microphone from Samini to perform the dancehall act's 'My Own' love song for his wife. Sam George's performance stunned Samini and their wedding guests as he happily rattled the lyrics out.

Pulse Ghana

The video from his performance has also made it to social media and netizens have a lot to say. "Allah @samgeorgegh for VGMAs artist of the year," Twitter influencer, @Opresii said as he shared Sam George's performance video on the bluebird app.

This wasn't all, Sam George also entertained his wife and guests with wild dance moves as they took to the dance floor in the video below.