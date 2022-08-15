RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sam George shows off wild dance moves and sings for his wife at 10th wedding anniversary

Hon Sam George is showing us that apart from getting noticed on the floor of parliament, he has what it takes to be noticed on the dance floor as well.

The Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament with his wife, Vera, marked their 10th wedding anniversary on 4th August 2020. Over the weekend, the couple renewed their wedding vows and threw a party to celebrate their union.

At the reception of their ceremony, the Ghanaian politician seized a microphone from Samini to perform the dancehall act's 'My Own' love song for his wife. Sam George's performance stunned Samini and their wedding guests as he happily rattled the lyrics out.

The video from his performance has also made it to social media and netizens have a lot to say. "Allah @samgeorgegh for VGMAs artist of the year," Twitter influencer, @Opresii said as he shared Sam George's performance video on the bluebird app.

This wasn't all, Sam George also entertained his wife and guests with wild dance moves as they took to the dance floor in the video below.

The outspoken first announced their wedding anniversary on 4th August 2022, when he shared beautiful photos with his wife and wrote "10 years ago today, we made a vow of forever before GOD. It has been a journey of love, affection but most importantly friendship. To my best friend, mother of my kids, wife of my youth, personal Ayigbe Toffee, let's do the next 10 with even more swag and grace".

