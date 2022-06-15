The Ghanaian dancehall act in a new video has announced that he is contesting as GIMPA SRC president. According to Samini who has already started campaigning for votes, he has already picked forms to contest for the position.
Samini campaigns for votes as he picks forms to contest as GIMPA SRC President (WATCH)
Samini has added student politics to the many things he has been up to.
"I Emmanuel Andrew Samini popular known as Samini picked up forms to stand for GIMPA SRC Presidency," he said in a video recorded on campus.
"If all things go well and I am approved, I will be going for the elections coming few days time," he continued. Campaigning for votes, he added that "and I urge all of you to come in your numbers to vote for me so we bring a massive change".
Samini first shared the news about going back to school on June 1st, 2022. In a long Instagram post, the “My Own” hitmaker encouraged his followers to not give up on education.
“This post is to #inspire whoever wants to go back to #school that it’s #NEVER too late to start from wherever you left off,” he captioned. In the post, Samini was leading a presentation in class.
“We had a presentation yesterday and I had to flex right. It went well in the end chale. Shada no fit limit me but it’s important I keep the dress code lol. Went to school in regular clothes but Had to let @dodoo.igp bring me corporate look from home to take face dem. Thanks to my entire team and congratulations to y’all. We made it as one of the best companies in our simulation presentation.”
