Samini campaigns for votes as he picks forms to contest as GIMPA SRC President (WATCH)

"I Emmanuel Andrew Samini popular known as Samini picked up forms to stand for GIMPA SRC Presidency," he said in a video recorded on campus.

Pulse Ghana

"If all things go well and I am approved, I will be going for the elections coming few days time," he continued. Campaigning for votes, he added that "and I urge all of you to come in your numbers to vote for me so we bring a massive change".

Samini first shared the news about going back to school on June 1st, 2022. In a long Instagram post, the “My Own” hitmaker encouraged his followers to not give up on education.

“This post is to #inspire whoever wants to go back to #school that it’s #NEVER too late to start from wherever you left off,” he captioned. In the post, Samini was leading a presentation in class.