Samini deletes tweet intended to humiliate UG gateman

In the video, Samini narrated that the gateman had prevented him from entering the campus because he did not have his electronic card.

The policy of the university requires that to access the school from certain entries, one must have the electronic card.

In the Twitter post, he explained that “I have 2 passes,1 for my bikes 1 for cars. Unfortunately I switched cars and left my pass. Come and see Chairman of gatemen association ooo. Let’s make him popular eeh. The #gatechairman of Legon campus. You do all. eventually some sensible security come to beg Chirman for me.”

Although it is not clear the time this happened, the musician posted it onto his social media platforms on June 10, 2022. He further indicated that after he was halted to enter the campus for some time, a different official, who chanced upon the incident, granted him access.

However, the artiste did not receive his expected reactions. Most of the social media users who have reacted to the happening are bashing the artiste, as according to them, the gateman was simply doing his work.

And, some have also pointed out that the musician seems to have a chip on his shoulder as he feels he should have been given the opportunity to pass without his access card because he is a public figure.

Others lauded the official for standing his ground, despite the person’s status as an icon.

Almost two days after he made the tweet, and the numerous comments condemning his decision, Samini deleted it from his social media.

After he pulled it down, he pointed out that he should have acted the right way.