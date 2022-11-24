Samini has every right to criticise official Black Stars song – Kwabena Kwabena

Kwabena Kwabena, who was on a media tour for his Fa Me Saa Album, added his voice to the trending issue on 3FM Drive with Giovani Caleb.

According to him, he hasn’t put out any song because he has not been contracted nor had the vibes to do so. But still insists that Samini is entitled to his opinion about any song.

“Yeah, that is his opinion. And he has every right to express his opinion. He’s a legend. He’s paid his dues as far as music is concerned. So if he criticizes, he has every right to criticise it. He has the locus and pedigree to criticise it.”

Legendary Reggae/Dancehall musician, Samini was not impressed with the Black Stars’ song for the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

This came after the Kentos Music Band released “Osey” as a song for the Black Stars. The Ghana Football Association (GFA) in collaboration with award-winning singer, King Promise, also unveiled the official Black Stars song ahead of the World Cup on November, 15.

Samini in a tweet revealed his disappointment with the new song for the Ghana Black Stars although he didn’t clearly state which song he was referring.

He wrote: “The new black starts song though, do we have to learn it before the world cup ? whoever chose it probably wrote it too. Eiiiii track na 3y3 ya saaa no! Hmmm a few of us could have done a better job at that Chale anaa meeb)dam lol. but vim still for the boys. Go Ghana,” Samini tweeted.

The singer then went ahead to release his own Black Stars anthem which he titled; “Win Africa Win.