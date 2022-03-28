Samini, Kelvyn boy, Hajia 4Real and all who performed at Kojo Jones and Raychel's wedding

According to reports, Kojo Jones's newly married wife who lives abroad has family ties to the Manhyia Royal home, hence, a grandeur ceremony that has gotten Ghanaian tabloids busy. The traditional wedding happened at a plush mansion in Kumasi.

Actor Majid Michel, the Adinkra Pie couple (Anita and her husband) who also went viral with their opulent wedding, also graced the ceremony that had over 20 groomsmen and bridesmaids.

Famous Ghanaians including rich couple Kennedy Osei and his wife, Tracy, Nana Kwame Bediako a.k.a. Cheddar, Executive Secretary to President Nana Akufo-Addo, Nana Asante Bediatuo, Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas, John Dumelo and his wife, popular TV personality, Cookietee, Bola Ray, amongst others graced the event.

Obviously, the marriage ceremony of the businessman with the #thejonesbond2022 will be 2022's biggest wedding yet, just like that of Despite's son's wedding in 2020 and that of the Adinkra Pie CEO's wedding with Anita in 2021.

Opulence and flamboyance have already bathed the ceremony which has been become a trending discussion on social media as netizens can't stop talking about the extravaganza displayed.

The two-day wedding ceremony which happened in both Kumasi and Accra has been graced by some top musicians like Samini, Kelvyn Boy and Hajia 4Real who thrilled the wedding guests with good music.