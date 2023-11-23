I disagree with those who claim we’ve lost our sound – Samini says

Pulse Ghana

Samini emphasized that when listeners compare his current songs to those he created in the past, they will find a consistent thread running through his musical style.

He confidently stated, "I don’t think we’ve lost our sound, so I don’t share the same sentiments or views."

Taking a trip down memory lane, Samini referred to his classic track "Where My Baby Dey" and noted that the essence of his musical identity has remained intact.

According to him, the unique sound that defines his artistry has persisted over the years, and he sees no reason to believe that Ghana has lost its musical sound.

“Because I’ve been creating Samini music for the past two decades and that’s what I’m about.

“So if you listen to good vibes today and you go and listen to where my baby dey you’d know that it’s the same guy,” he added on the show.

