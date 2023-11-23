ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I disagree with those who claim we’ve lost our sound – Samini says

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian Reggae and Dancehall artist, Samini, has expressed his strong disagreement with those who believe that Ghana has lost its musical identity.

Samini
Samini

In a recent interview on Property FM, the musician asserted that he has been consistently creating "Samini music" for the past two decades, and that remains his distinctive sound.

Recommended articles

Samini Dagaati
Samini Dagaati Pulse Ghana

Samini emphasized that when listeners compare his current songs to those he created in the past, they will find a consistent thread running through his musical style.

He confidently stated, "I don’t think we’ve lost our sound, so I don’t share the same sentiments or views."

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking a trip down memory lane, Samini referred to his classic track "Where My Baby Dey" and noted that the essence of his musical identity has remained intact.

Samini
Samini Pulse Ghana

According to him, the unique sound that defines his artistry has persisted over the years, and he sees no reason to believe that Ghana has lost its musical sound.

“Because I’ve been creating Samini music for the past two decades and that’s what I’m about.

“So if you listen to good vibes today and you go and listen to where my baby dey you’d know that it’s the same guy,” he added on the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

In essence, Samini stands firm in his belief that his musical contributions have maintained a consistent identity, contributing to the rich tapestry of Ghanaian music throughout the years.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sammy Kay

Blogger Sammy Kay arrested for publishing sexually explicit images

Diana Asamoah

I wasn't slaying because my pastors said wigs, makeup were demonic - Diana Asamoah

Adam Cortez and Hajia 4Reall

Hajia4Reall replaces her lawyer Adam Cortez for Eleanor Fast ahead of her trial

Efya

Don’t sell your soul to the devil – Efya advises musicians against using black magic