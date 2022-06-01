In a video sighted by this reporter, the artiste is seen lacing his shoes in preparation for leading his colleagues in the presentation.
Samini shares inspiring video of himself presenting in a lecture at GIMPA
Reggae/dancehall artiste, Samini, has shared a video of himself making a presentation in a lecture hall at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
This is because he didn’t go on campus dressed “officially,” that is, in a shirt, a trouser and a tie.
It is unclear the specific programme Samini reading at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).
In the post he shared on Instagram, Samini indicated that the post is to encourage anyone who wishes to return to school to do so as it is not too late.
“This post is to inspire whoever wants to go back to school that it’s NEVER too late to start from wherever you left off.”
On the presentation he led his team on, he pointed out that it was successful.
“We had a presentation yesterday and I had to flex right. It went well in the end chale. Shada no fit limit me but it’s important I keep the dress code lol. Went to school in regular clothes but Had to let @dodoo.igp bring me corporate look from home to take face dem. Thanks to my entire team and congratulations to y’all. We made it as one of the best companies in our simulation presentation.”
Speaking in an interview last December, Samini disclosed that his fellow musician, Kokoveli is also a level 300 student at GIMPA. He added that it was Kokoveli who encouraged him to go back to school.
