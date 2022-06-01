RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Samini shares inspiring video of himself presenting in a lecture at GIMPA

Authors:

Kofi Boateng

Reggae/dancehall artiste, Samini, has shared a video of himself making a presentation in a lecture hall at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Samini presenting in a lecture hall
Samini presenting in a lecture hall

In a video sighted by this reporter, the artiste is seen lacing his shoes in preparation for leading his colleagues in the presentation.

Recommended articles

This is because he didn’t go on campus dressed “officially,” that is, in a shirt, a trouser and a tie.

It is unclear the specific programme Samini reading at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

In the post he shared on Instagram, Samini indicated that the post is to encourage anyone who wishes to return to school to do so as it is not too late.

“This post is to inspire whoever wants to go back to school that it’s NEVER too late to start from wherever you left off.”

On the presentation he led his team on, he pointed out that it was successful.

“We had a presentation yesterday and I had to flex right. It went well in the end chale. Shada no fit limit me but it’s important I keep the dress code lol. Went to school in regular clothes but Had to let @dodoo.igp bring me corporate look from home to take face dem. Thanks to my entire team and congratulations to y’all. We made it as one of the best companies in our simulation presentation.”

Speaking in an interview last December, Samini disclosed that his fellow musician, Kokoveli is also a level 300 student at GIMPA. He added that it was Kokoveli who encouraged him to go back to school.

Authors:

Kofi Boateng Kofi Boateng A user and believer in the power of narrative.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Sandrah Ankobiah gets cozy with man who offers to buy her a car in viral video

Sandra Ankobiah

Sad News: TikTok star Oscar Brown reportedly poisoned to death by best friend

Oscar Brown

Kumawood actor explains why he celebrated his birthday at a cemetery

.

Hajia 4 Real shows off new Bentley she has acquired (WATCH)

Hajia 4 Real shows off new Bentley she has acquired (WATHC)