The singer’s daughter, Theresa Toyila Samini, turned 16 years old and he got her an iPhone 11 pro as her birthday gift. Sharing a video of how he presented the phone to his daughter, the dancehall act jokingly indicated that he’s ordering ammunition and guns online to protect his teenage daughter.

The 38-year-old is a father of six and with Toyila being his first child, he shared a passionate post that throws light on his journey of becoming a father at the age of twenty-two.

He wrote: “16 years ago I became a dad and everything changed for me. You brought me so much joy words can’t explain and you gave me a reason to be responsible for the rest of my life”.

Samini

Celebrating his daughter's intelligence and growth, he added that “You’ve grown to become a very wonderful and responsible young lady killing them with straight “A”s in school and taking care of your siblings with so much love and affection. My first child, my first baby, my first love I named after my mum for all the obvious reasons”

Samini also seized a moment in his birthday wishes to his daughter by promoting her business page. He wrote “Happy birthday to my princess @teesssaa_s … She says I should tell y’all to follow her public account @tessawiththecurls for her natural hair styling hobby I think is dope and must be encouraged”.

The “Sweet Mistake” singer ended his caption by saying that “Ok I’m typing too much lol. Bye bye … I’m 38 with a 16-year-old daughter… I’m online ordering guns and ammunition”. See his post below.