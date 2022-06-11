Samini's effort to humiliate UG gateman fail; social media users call him out

In the video, Samini narrated that the gateman had prevented him from entering the campus because he did not have his electronic card.

The policy of the university requires that to access the school from certain entries, one must have the electronic card.

Although it is not clear the time this happened, the musician posted it onto his social media platforms on June 10, 2022. He further indicated that after he was halted to enter the campus for some time, a different official, who chanced upon the incident, granted him access.

However, the artiste did not receive his expected reactions. Most of the social media users who have reacted to the happening are bashing the artiste, as according to them, the gateman was simply doing his work.

And, some have also pointed out that the musician seems to have a chip on his shoulder as he feels he should have been given the opportunity to pass without his access card because he is a public figure.