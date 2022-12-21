Sammy Gyamfi marries secret lover at private ceremony; photos and video surface online

Friends and family of Sammy Gyamfi have been spotted in attendance. In what looks like a traditional ceremony, Sammy Gyamfi and his wedding guests, including some politicians were clad in Kente.

Sammy Gyamfi tied the knot with his secret lover whom less is known about her at the moment.

In 2020, Sammy Gyamfi promised to marry in 2021 to celebrate NDC victory. unfortunately, the NDC lost the 2020 elections to the NPP.

Former President John Mahama, who contested the election has also been spotted among the wedding guests which include, Asiedu Nketia, Samuel Ampofo among other NDC bigwigs.

Check out some of the photos from the ceremony so far

