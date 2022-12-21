Photos that have surfaced online shows that the NDC National Communication Director has tied the knot. The private marriage ceremony is said to be ongoing today, 12th December 2022.
Sammy Gyamfi marries secret lover at private ceremony; photos and video surface online
Sammy Gyamfi is finally off the market as he has found his missing rib and done the needful.
Friends and family of Sammy Gyamfi have been spotted in attendance. In what looks like a traditional ceremony, Sammy Gyamfi and his wedding guests, including some politicians were clad in Kente.
Sammy Gyamfi tied the knot with his secret lover whom less is known about her at the moment.
In 2020, Sammy Gyamfi promised to marry in 2021 to celebrate NDC victory. unfortunately, the NDC lost the 2020 elections to the NPP.
Former President John Mahama, who contested the election has also been spotted among the wedding guests which include, Asiedu Nketia, Samuel Ampofo among other NDC bigwigs.
Check out some of the photos from the ceremony so far, whilst pulse.com.gh gathers more information from the ceremony and newly married couple.
