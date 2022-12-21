ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sammy Gyamfi marries secret lover at private ceremony; photos and video surface online

Selorm Tali

Sammy Gyamfi is finally off the market as he has found his missing rib and done the needful.

Sammy Gyamfi marries secret lover
Sammy Gyamfi marries secret lover

Photos that have surfaced online shows that the NDC National Communication Director has tied the knot. The private marriage ceremony is said to be ongoing today, 12th December 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Friends and family of Sammy Gyamfi have been spotted in attendance. In what looks like a traditional ceremony, Sammy Gyamfi and his wedding guests, including some politicians were clad in Kente.

Sammy Gyamfi tied the knot with his secret lover whom less is known about her at the moment.

Sammy Gyamfi marries secret lover at private ceremony; photos and video surface online
Sammy Gyamfi marries secret lover at private ceremony; photos and video surface online Sammy Gyamfi marries secret lover at private ceremony; photos and video surface online Pulse Ghana

In 2020, Sammy Gyamfi promised to marry in 2021 to celebrate NDC victory. unfortunately, the NDC lost the 2020 elections to the NPP.

Former President John Mahama, who contested the election has also been spotted among the wedding guests which include, Asiedu Nketia, Samuel Ampofo among other NDC bigwigs.

Check out some of the photos from the ceremony so far, whilst pulse.com.gh gathers more information from the ceremony and newly married couple.

Asiedu Nketia and Samuel Ampofo at Sammy Gyamfi's wedding
Asiedu Nketia and Samuel Ampofo at Sammy Gyamfi's wedding Asiedu Nketia and Samuel Ampofo at Sammy Gyamfi's wedding Pulse Ghana
Former President John Mahama at Sammy Gyamfi's wedding
Former President John Mahama at Sammy Gyamfi's wedding Former President John Mahama at Sammy Gyamfi's wedding Pulse Ghana
Photos from sammy Gyamfi's wedding
Photos from sammy Gyamfi's wedding Photos from sammy Gyamfi's wedding Pulse Ghana
Photos from sammy Gyamfi's wedding
Photos from sammy Gyamfi's wedding Photos from sammy Gyamfi's wedding Pulse Ghana
Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Blakk Rasta

Blakk Rasta returns all awards he has ever won to awards organisers

Davido and Bongo Ideas

I hope this never happens to you - Davido responds to Bongo Ideas

Cheddar

I got into stealing steel; Cheddar gets real with how he started making money (WATCH)

Cheddar

I've never borrowed money in life, Freedom Jacob Ceaser on how he makes millions [Watch]