'Sandra Ababio sent nudes to Lil Win, she broke our marriage' -actor's ex-wife speaks

Following Lilwin’s new marriage to new woman based in the U.S, Pat has surfaced to reveal that she is particularly happy the actor did not settle down with Sandra Ababio. "I swear to God that I saw Sandra’s naked picture on Kwadwo’s phone," she said.

Pulse Ghana

During a recent interview on Oheneba Media, Pat recounted that "at that time Kwadwo didn’t want me to use his phone," and added that "Sandra should curse me if I’m lying. She should come out and curse me if she wasn’t sleeping with Lil win when I was married to him?"

She continued that "I wish I had a phone then so I could transfer the photos to my phone. This was when we were married. He started treating me badly after that girl came into his life ... he told I am not her class so I shouldn't speak about her".

According to Pat, she is now shocked that LilWin has not married Sandra and decided to go for another lady. "As for his new wife, I don't know her, I don't have any issue with her" she said.