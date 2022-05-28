According to the estranged lover of the Kumawood actor, Lilwin confirmed to her that Sandra Ababio was indeed his mistress while they were still married. Patricia Afriyie has detailed that she has even seen nude photos of the actress on her then husband's phone.
'Sandra Ababio sent nudes to Lil Win, she broke our marriage' -actor's ex-wife speaks
The mother of Lil Win's children, Patricia Afriyie, has described Kumawood actress, Sandra Ababio, as a witch for allegedly destroying her marriage.
Following Lilwin’s new marriage to new woman based in the U.S, Pat has surfaced to reveal that she is particularly happy the actor did not settle down with Sandra Ababio. "I swear to God that I saw Sandra’s naked picture on Kwadwo’s phone," she said.
During a recent interview on Oheneba Media, Pat recounted that "at that time Kwadwo didn’t want me to use his phone," and added that "Sandra should curse me if I’m lying. She should come out and curse me if she wasn’t sleeping with Lil win when I was married to him?"
She continued that "I wish I had a phone then so I could transfer the photos to my phone. This was when we were married. He started treating me badly after that girl came into his life ... he told I am not her class so I shouldn't speak about her".
According to Pat, she is now shocked that LilWin has not married Sandra and decided to go for another lady. "As for his new wife, I don't know her, I don't have any issue with her" she said.
In the interview below, she also alleged that LilWin was beating her whilst they were married ever.
