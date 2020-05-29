Her efforts to reach out to the charity organisation was influenced by the hardship facing some Ghanaians following the novel coronavirus outbreak in Ghana.

Explaining the motive behind her donation, she said: “In this COVID-19 era and things being so tough, I just thought that it would be a good idea to come to Osu Children's Home today and do small donation just to help out.”

She called on other individuals to reach out to the needy in other institutions.

“I know the government is doing its best and other individual philanthropists are doing their best but all of us in our small ways can help. Not just here but other institutions who need help.”

Sandra Ankobiah donated essential items like rice, oil, noodles, biscuits and drinks, and COVID-19 relief items like face masks, hand sanitizers, and more.

Watch a video highlight of her donation below.