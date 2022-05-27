Sandrah Ankobiah gets cozy with man who offers to buy her a car in viral video

Sandra who is known for owning some of the very expensive cars you can find in Ghana has made headlines after a new viral video of her hanging out with an unidentified man popped up on social media.

In the video making waves online, the young man was heard asking Sandra to pick any four-wheel drive of her choice and he will purchase it for her.

The lawyer turned socialite couldn't hold her 'blush' as she was sighted smiling from ear to ear only without giving a reply. The man reiterated his offer to Sandra Ankobiah who still seemed uncertain about which car to choose. The man went on to suggest getting her a Range Rover but she swiftly expressed her dislike for the Range. Sandra quickly retorted saying “No! I don't want a Range Rover.”

The video transformed from the car scene into a room where Ankobiah was sighted sitting in front of the mystery man who was smoking an electronic cigarette.

The video has sparked numerous conversations online as many netizens and fans asserting Sandra Ankobiah and the young man might be close friends. Others think otherwise, assuming there may be more to that, judging from how cozy they were in the second part of the video.