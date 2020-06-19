The SarkCess family landed in Ghana on Wednesday night after getting stuck in the U.K for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On their arrival, the government of Ghana placed them under its 14-day quarantine policy in a hotel.

The hip-life/hip-hop musician revealed this through his social media pages on Friday, June 19.

“Finally, I’m back home,” he said in a video he shared on social media. “Thank God. I’m not in my house, though. Because I had to do the 14-day quarantine.”

He added that: “So far, it’s gone well. Hopefully ends well so that I can finally go back home.”

Watch the video below.