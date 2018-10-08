Pulse.com.gh logo
Sarkodie and Stonebwoy are hypocrite – Shatta Wale


Oh Why! Sarkodie and Stonebwoy should quit music – Shatta Wale

According to the 'Gringo' hitmaker, the Sarkcess Music boss has never helped any artiste since he came into the music industry.

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has lashed out at Stonebwoy and Sarkodie describing them as hypocrites.

According to the 'Gringo' hitmaker, they both know the situation but they pretend not to be aware of what music means.

Who has Sarkodie produced since he came? I bought cars for my Militants and I buy cars for my fans and that is what I expect them to do,” he said.

Flaunting your money shows you are poor – Singer

He further stated that as musicians, there is the need for their lives to influence their followers and people in the country but Stonebwoy, Samini and Sarkodie do not do that.

The SM boss asked them to quit music because they do not understand the essentials of being a musician.

Shatta Wale is set to launch his album the 'Reign' on the October13th, 2018 at the Fantasy Dome.

