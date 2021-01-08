The two-time BET Award-winner, who has one of the largest fanbases in Ghana, is already making use of the new Facebook add-on which allows content creators and businesses to make money while streaming live videos on the platform.

Sarkodie activated the add-on on Friday, January 8, 2020, while streaming his studio session with US rapper of Ghanaian descent Vic Mensa.

While streaming the pre-recorded studio session video with Facebook’s video premiering feature, he asked fans in the comment section to send him “Stars” – the feature that allows people to send money using their credit cards, Visa, and other online payment methods. This feature is also used on TikTok.

He wrote: “During this broadcast, you can support my Page by sending Stars, a digital gift that helps me earn money.”

Sarkodie ‘begs’ for money from fans on Facebook

In May 2020, the Mark Zuckerberg-led company announced that it is set to provide a new way for artists to earn money on the platform amid the overwhelming impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the creative arts sectors across the globe.

"You’ll be able to mark Facebook Events as online only and, in the coming weeks, integrate Facebook Live so you can broadcast to your guests,” it said in a press statement.

“To support creators and small businesses, we plan to add the ability for Pages to charge for access to events with Live videos on Facebook – anything from online performances to classes to professional conferences.”

This feature allows not only Sarkodie but other Ghanaian artistes with massive Facebook followers earn thousands of dollars every week if they subscribe to the new tool.

So far, Sarkodie is the first Ghanaian musician to use the tool to make money from his fans.