Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Sarkodie buys Range Rover Vogue to reply Shatta Wale's 'Advice' Benz

In the video, Sarkodie is spotted standing behind an unregistered Range Rover Vogue.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Award-winnng Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has been sighted in a new video flaunting a new Range Rover Vogue.

In the video, Sarkodie is spotted standing behind an unregistered Range Rover Vogue.

The video was reportedly hot after Sarkodie attended an interview on GHOne TV.

The video comes after the Shatta Wale got himself a new Mercedes Benz car to celebrate his birthday on Wednesday, October 17.

play

 

Funnily, Shatta Wale customized his number plate “ADVICE-1-18” and posted photos of the new car on social media with the caption “Advice well taken… Mercedes Benz no Dey talk .”

Shatta's new car and the intriguing number plate was an obvious response to Sarkodie's 'My Advice' diss track. It is interesting to note that Sarkodie had rapped on ‘My Advice’ that the rich and confident do not have to flaunt their wealth.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

“God will punish you” – Iwan tells Bulldog for killing his career “God will punish you” – Iwan tells Bulldog for killing his career
This throwback Photo of Angel Obinim will make your day This throwback Photo of Angel Obinim will make your day
Here's the kind of wedding Shatta Michy wants Here's the kind of wedding Shatta Michy wants
Ghanaian movies worth watching with bae this weekend Ghanaian movies worth watching with bae this weekend
Ghanaian celebrity kids who are lovely fashion figures Ghanaian celebrity kids who are lovely fashion figures
King Promise to be sued by a woman who spent $150k on his career King Promise to be sued by a woman who spent $150k on his career

Recommended Videos

Top 5 songs in Shatta Wale's 'Reign' album that can win awards Top 5 songs in Shatta Wale's 'Reign' album that can win awards
Counselor Lutterodt fires hard at Dumelo Counselor Lutterodt fires hard at Dumelo
Gifty Osei mourns death of her 'son' Gifty Osei mourns death of her 'son'



Top Articles

1 This throwback Photo of Angel Obinim will make your daybullet
2 Mzbel shares her love for anal sexbullet
3 King Promise to be sued by a woman who spent $150k on his careerbullet
4 Shatta Wale gets a new Mercedes Benz car on his birthdaybullet
5 Ghanaian celebrity kids who are lovely fashion figuresbullet
6 Shatta Wale fans destroyed properties at Fantasy Dome after...bullet
7 Eastwood Anaba advised me to attend Reign Album launch -...bullet
8 Watch Sister Derby beg Medikal not to leavebullet
9 4 cute photos of John Dumelo and his sonbullet
10 Medikal almost ‘killed’ whilst performing at Accra Polybullet

Top Videos

1 Shatta Wale gets a new Mercedes Benz car on his birthdaybullet
2 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
3 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
4 Video Shatta Wale's brother reacts to Sarkodie's diss songbullet
5 Shatta Wale replies Sarkodie at ‘Reign’ concertbullet
6 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
7 Sarkodie buys new Range Rover Voguebullet
8 Video "Step down for me" Buda to Kwaw Kesebullet
9 Video I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - KiDibullet
10 Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered...bullet

Celebrities

Social media trolling makes me stronger – Moesha Boduong
Kwesi Arthur can't fathom why ladies don’t send him nude photos
Shatta Wale shades Sarkodie with new Mercedes Benz
"Advice well taken" - Shatta Wale shades Sarkodie with new Mercedes Benz
Leila Djansi lashes out at filmmakers and actors who disagreed with Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko
X
Advertisement