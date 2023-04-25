When asked about his boxing prowess, Sarkodie called out Shatta Wale and said a boxing match can be organised between the two of them to show off their skills.
Sarkodie calls for a fight with Shata Wale at Bukom Boxing Arena (video)
Ghanaian rap superstar Sarkodie has jokingly challenged his colleague and rival Shatta Wale to a boxing match at Bukom Boxing Arena
"You can arrange a boxing fight between myself and Shatta Wale to confirm this".
Obidi made the challenge during a recent trip to the Bukom Boxing Arena to watch some boxing bouts.
During the event, Sarkodie as a superstar was asked to deliver a verdict on what he has witnessed so far.
Sarkodie expressed happiness to be there to watch the boxing fights. He promised to return to watch more bouts going forward.
The rift between two of Ghanaian top music stars Michael Owusu Addo popularly known as Sarkodie and Charles Nii Armah Mensah simply called Shatta Wale seem not to be dying out anytime soon.
Sarkodie and Shatta Wale’s beef has taken over from the Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy feud which was squashed in 2019 after the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Brawl.
