ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sarkodie calls for a fight with Shata Wale at Bukom Boxing Arena (video)

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian rap superstar Sarkodie has jokingly challenged his colleague and rival Shatta Wale to a boxing match at Bukom Boxing Arena

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale
Sarkodie and Shatta Wale

When asked about his boxing prowess, Sarkodie called out Shatta Wale and said a boxing match can be organised between the two of them to show off their skills.

Recommended articles

"You can arrange a boxing fight between myself and Shatta Wale to confirm this".

Obidi made the challenge during a recent trip to the Bukom Boxing Arena to watch some boxing bouts.

During the event, Sarkodie as a superstar was asked to deliver a verdict on what he has witnessed so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarkodie expressed happiness to be there to watch the boxing fights. He promised to return to watch more bouts going forward.

The rift between two of Ghanaian top music stars Michael Owusu Addo popularly known as Sarkodie and Charles Nii Armah Mensah simply called Shatta Wale seem not to be dying out anytime soon.

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale’s beef has taken over from the Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy feud which was squashed in 2019 after the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Brawl.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some Nigerian celebrities have kept gist of their separation and divorce away from the public [BellaNaija]

Pulse List: 7 Nigerian celebrities who quietly ended their marriages

Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa Amihere shockingly reveals she's married (SCREENSHOT)

Davido endorses his lookalike to perform his song as they met in a club (WATCH)

Davido endorses his lookalike to perform his song as they met in a club (WATCH)

Showboy in jail

Showboy in deportation dilemma whilst in U.S prison; says 'I think God don't like me'