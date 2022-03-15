Sarkodie complains of fuel price increase in Ghana; says he'll now stay indoors

"Staying indoors when I touch down GH … Zoom calls only … #FuelPrices," the Ghanaian rapper said Tuesday afternoon in a tweet that has stirred comments and emotions online.

Sarkodie has always been subjected to criticism ever since the New Patriotic Party won power in 2016.

According to some social media users and several reports, the rapper is in bed with the Nana Addo led NPP government, hence, he refuses to criticize the President unlike he dragged Ex-President Mahama in political songs he released.

Under Mahama's government, the rapper within four years dropped songs like 'Inflation', 'The Masses' and 'Dumsor' in which he lambasted the then-sitting president and his government over doing a poor job.

Sarkodie also shocked fans after he rather endorsed H.E Nana Addo during the heated moment of the 2020 election with his 'Happy Day' song which features Kuami Eugene.

In the song, the Ghanaian rapper could be heard rapping about how he once complained about Ghana's infamous 'dumsor' in one of his old songs and how that doesn't exist anymore.

Sarkodie also touted the NPP's Free SHS programme implementation, when he rapped in Twi, saying that, " if I have spoken about Dumsor and also complained about inflation, and today I have light because there's no dumsor and my children can go to school for free, then Nana continue".

His latest complaint has, therefore, triggered a backlash from some tweeps. Some have been calling the rapper to finally drop a song to criticize Nana Addo and his government.