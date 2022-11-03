Sarkodie consoles Davido following the tragic death of son

In the wake of this news Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie has sent his condolences to Nigerian musician, Davido and his fiancée, Chioma, following the tragic incident.

Messages of condolences have poured out to the bereaved family from friends, family, fans, and colleagues in the music industry including Ghana's Stonebwoy and Sarkodie.

On November 2, Sarkodie took to his Twitter page to console Davido and also offer special prayers for him in these trying times.

"As a parent, this hits different …sorry brother @davido. May the almighty grant you the strength to go through this Stay strong. We pray for your family,' he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the family of little Ifeanyi are yet to release an official statement to confirm their tragic loss.

According to reports, some workers at his residence including his deceased son's nanny and cook have been arrested by the police to assist with investigations.