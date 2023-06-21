Sarkodie dropped this post and fans believe it's a reply to Yvonne Nelson's revelation

"I had gone for a pregnancy test to confirm what becomes the most obvious conclusion for a sexually active young woman who misses her monthly flow. I was in the company of Karen. And when the test result was ready, I wasn't strong enough to open it. She did and declared the verdict. Charlie, it dey there!" she exclaimed.

Pulse Ghana

"Sarkodie was a budding musician with the potential to become one of the biggest artists in Ghana and beyond. At the time, however, the future looked uncertain, and his way through the maze of life still appeared too foggy to predict. Success was not guaranteed. He was still living with his mother and was not ready to carry a burden while he was being carried by his mother.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I wouldn't call what had developed between us a serious relationship. I gravitated toward people in the music industry. For the longest time in my life, music was my getaway from all the unpleasant things life threw at me. So, I liked his talent. We started talking and got close. Closer," parts of the book read.

The revelation comes as a shock to many as it was never imagined that Sarkodie could have any sexual relationship with the actress.

Fans have been waiting to see a reaction from Sarkodie but he has remained mute. However, his new Instastory post has grabbed the attention of fans who believed he may have been dishing out an indirect reaction to the saga.

Showing off his new sneaker and socks, Sarkodie chose aJ Cole's 'No Role Modelz' track to accompany his post. The part of the song that says 'She shallow but the pussy deep (she shallow, she shallow) Don't save her, she don't wanna be saved' was the portion the Ghanaian rapper attached to his post.

ece-auto-gen

ADVERTISEMENT

As this title implies, 'No Role Modelz' is about J’s lack of role models growing up. However, he applies this in a broader sense than just himself being devoid of a father figure. Indeed he attacks Hollywood itself for its focus on superficial people, especially when it comes to women

J Cole in the first verse of the song said: "First things first rest in peace Uncle Phil For real, you the only father that I ever knew I get my bitch pregnant I'ma be a better you Prophecies that I made way back in the Ville Fulfilled, listen even back when we was broke my team ill Martin Luther King would have been on Dreamville Talk to a nigga".