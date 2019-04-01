The Grammy nominee was reportedly shot and killed outside of his clothing store earlier Sunday, March 31, in Los Angeles.

The Crenshaw rapper not only owned the entire shopping complex where he was shot and killed, he also had other business ventures in the community, including a co-work and STEM center.

Upon hearing the news, top Ghanaian celebrities including Sarkodie, Edem, D-Black, Stonebwoy, Efya, Yvonne Nelson, and others took to social media to share their condolences with the rapper’s family.